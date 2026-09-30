Brooke Davis is now a bride — but obviously not to any of her former Tree Hill classmates. Sophia Bush is married to former pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris after nearly three years of dating, as she reveals in her new memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress. Not only have they tied the knot, but the couple did so in total secrecy over a year ago.

As reported by Vogue on Sept. 30, the newly-ish-weds got hitched in a private ceremony in upstate New York during the summer of 2025. Harris’ children, Sloane and Ocean, who Bush is now a stepmother to, were the only guests in attendance, with Bush’s best friend, Nia, officiating the event.

Instead of inviting other loved ones, Bush and Harris visited family and friends to announce their nuptials in person, telling the outlet their priority was making it an intimate family affair.

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them. It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids,” Harris said, with Bush adding, “It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, the secrecy or lack of a guest list isn’t the most surprising thing about their ceremony — it was Bush’s attire. The actor chose to eschew the traditional white wedding gown, instead wearing a black velvet dress with gold flecks. Bush explained her choice in an excerpt from her memoir, saying it was both sentimental and convenient, given that the wedding was rather impromptu.

“A dress I’d worn years ago to a party — funnily enough, with Nia when she was pregnant,” she wrote. “I’d loved it then because the pattern reminded me of space, and now it reminded me of the starry sky we’d all looked up at over the fire pit the night before. It felt just right. Nia would be standing next to me as I wore this dress again, all our kids running around us, as I married my person, who just happened to have grown up a few miles down the beach from Kennedy Space Center.”

Speaking to Vogue, Bush and Harris said they eventually decided to go public with their marriage for the sake of LGBTQ+ visibility. “There are still kids hiding who don’t feel seen, and if we make room and space for one person, that’s worth maybe costing us a little bit of peace in the public eye,” Harris explained. They also just wanted to ditch the “partner” label.

“We got to have personal experiences with everyone we love, and once we got through all of those, how do we put it out? Because I don’t want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, ‘My partner,’” Bush explained. “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that.”