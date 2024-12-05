Sophia Bush Just Shared An Update On The One Tree Hill Reboot

Sophia Bush isn’t ready to let us back into Tree Hill just yet. On Dec. 4, the actor gave Access Hollywood an update on the upcoming One Tree Hill reboot, calling the development process “incredible” but sharing her disappointment that the series was revealed sooner than intended.

“It’s unfortunate when development news leaks early,” she said. “That’s a bit of a bummer for us as we wanted to get it across the finish line and then have a party. But I will say the process is really incredible. The fans have kept that show alive and they’ve asked for it for so long, and then the studio came to us about it.”

Bush explained how her mindset about returning to Tree Hill has evolved over the past decade. “I think 10 years ago, I would have said, ‘Not on your life.’ Now I realize the opportunity to have not just a comfort show, but kind of a home base matters to people,” she explained. “So beginning to figure out how we might tell these stories and reunite our whole ragtag bunch feels really, really amazing.”

However, she clarified that the reboot is not yet a done deal. “If it happens, I think you’ll be very pleased,” she teased.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In August, Variety reported that Bush was executive-producing a One Tree Hill sequel series for Netflix with her former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Danneel Ackles. All three would reprise their roles from the original show.

A “Feminist” Reboot

Months before the early announcement, Bush told E! she would only be interested in a female-centered reboot. “I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm no, we were really ready to put it to bed,” she said. “Then with the girls and I deciding that that was our show and we deserve to reclaim it, now we’re like, ‘Well, what might a feminist reclamation of our show look like?’”

According to Burton, the OTH sequel series will be made through a more feminist lens. “Being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens is something that — female teamwork is something that is so vital to me,” she told People in August. “It is the core of anything I've done that's successful.”

However, since the reboot hasn’t officially been green-lit yet, it’s unclear where the rest of the cast stands. Chad Michael Murray told Entertainment Tonight in November that he has “no clue” if his character will return but said he hopes the reboot “comes together for the fans.”