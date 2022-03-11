Disability Advocate Sophie Morgan Is The New Presenter Of Crufts

After a two-year hiatus, everyone’s favourite dog competition, Crufts, is back. Presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan will be presenting the show for Channel 4. With the highly anticipated show taking place in Birmingham, it seems fitting to have Morgan at the helm. Not only is she a a self-proclaimed dog-lover, but her mum is also a dog-trainer.

The 37-year-old TV presenter was born in Crowborough, East Sussex. At the age of 18, Sophie was involved in a car crash alongside four of her friends in Scotland. While her friends received minor injuries, Morgan suffered a fractured back, nose and skull. As a result, Morgan is now a wheelchair-user, as she is paralysed from the neck down.

Morgan is no stranger to the presenting world. She participated in Britain’s Missing Top Model, a competition for disabled models, where she placed runner-up to winner Kelly Knox. The TV starlet also co-presented the Paralympics UK coverage in 2012 and 2016, before taking on a lead presenter role for Channel 4’s TV coverage of the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

An advocate for disability rights, Morgan has spearheaded the Mannequal campaign, which urges fashion retailers to include mannequins in wheelchairs as part of their window displays. She is also publishing a memoir on her life called Driving Forwards: A Journey of Resilience and Empowerment. Morgan often speaks about her advocacy on social media. With 41,000 followers on Instagram and 13,000 followers on Twitter, her reach travels far and wide.