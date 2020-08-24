Sophie Turner Now Owns Sansa's Most Iconic Game Of Thrones Prop

Sophie Turner was royalty every day on the set of her long-running HBO hit series Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark. But if she ever wants to be treated like a queen again, she won't have to be driven out of her kingdom, abused, manipulated, married off to a psychopath, or rally an entire people like her character did — she can just go downstairs. Sophie Turner brought home Sansa's throne from Game of Thrones, and nobody is more excited than the star herself — well, maybe except her husband Joe Jonas.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Turner posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her throne sitting proudly in its new spot, fittingly captioning the pic, "Welcome home." As reported by BuzzFeed, eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that it was indeed the same throne that Sansa took when she was officially crowned Queen of the North during the show's controversial season finale. Therefore, it's only fitting that the prop's permanent home is Turner's house.

Jonas also shared the picture to his own Instagram Story, complete with a Turner-inspired emoji saying "And that's the tea." Jonas is already known to be a huge fan of Game of Thrones, especially since it introduced him to Turner, so the home's newest addition (aside from the couple's new baby girl Willa) is likely not a problem for him.

This isn't the only Game of Thrones prop Turner took home with her. Speaking at New York Comic-Con in 2018, the actor revealed that she kept one of Sansa's corsets. In an interview with Good Morning America in 2019, she explained her decision, saying that she would "never" wear the corset IRL, but decided to keep it because "it's the only thing that stayed with me throughout the whole show." And, of course, she has her dire wolf tattoo.

Hopefully, as time goes on, Turner will be able to recover a few more props from her time on set. Maybe Sansa's Queen of the North crown, perhaps? It's only right.