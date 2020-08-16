Several weeks after welcoming their first child, Sophie Turner called Joe Jonas "Baby Daddy" in a birthday post, the first acknowledgement on social media that the couple are new parents. On Saturday, Turner posted a throwback photo with Jonas on Instagram in honor of his 31st birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy." The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July, but have kept the early days of parenthood private, without sharing updates for fans on social media or making a public comment.

Turner's birthday wish came amid an outpouring of love for Jonas from family and fans, including sweet messages from Nick Jonas, who shared a funny video of his brother on Instagram, writing: "I feel so lucky to have you as my brother." Jonas' sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra also posted a funny photo on her Instagram Story, showing the singer attempting to pick her nose, writing, "Happy Birthday Joe. This photo has been 'hand-picked' by yours truly." Jonas acknowledged all the love on his own Instagram, writing, "Feeling the love today!" He added a message for fans urging them to remain politically engaged, writing, "If you wanna get me anything this year...if you can...VOTE."

In July, news broke that Turner and Jonas had reportedly welcomed their baby girl at a Los Angeles area hospital, according to People. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement issued to the publication from the couple's reps read. Beyond that, the new parents haven't posted about their little one or shared any details about her publicly.

Reports that Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child surfaced in February, but they largely kept the pregnancy private. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars have been quarantining at home in Los Angeles, and seem to have taken the opportunity to enjoy some private time together while waiting for the baby to arrive. During a radio interview with Sirius XM, Jonas said the two were, "having a good time" and enjoying a slower pace amid the pandemic, as per People. He added: "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."

In May of 2019, Turner and Jonas got married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, tying the knot in a chapel after the Billboard Music Awards. One month later, the couple held an official ceremony in France, surrounded only by close friends and family. Given their past desire for privacy, it's no surprise the two have decided to shy away from the spotlight during this new phase of their lives. Turner's birthday message might be a sign the couple will open up more about parenthood in the future, and hopefully, for fans, this will include baby photos.