Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence On Joe Jonas Divorce

In a new interview, Sophie Turner spoke for the first time about her divorce from Joe Jonas and sharing custody of their two daughters, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, the British actor clarified that she couldn’t be entirely candid due to the ongoing divorce proceedings. “I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad,” she told the magazine, in an interview published Oct. 30. “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.”

While her kids are in the United States with Jonas, Turner has been staying with a friend instead of in her west London home, saying she finds the empty space to be “absolute agony.”

Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023 after rumors circulated about their split, requesting joint custody but noting that their kids were with him in the U.S. while on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against him to have the girls brought to the UK. They reached a custody agreement a few days later.

How Sophie’s Moved On

While the divorce has yet to be finalized, Turner appears to have moved on. She’s “so happy” to be living in the UK again, she told the magazine, adding, “[I] never really feel like myself when I’m not in London.”

She’s currently dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, about which she said, “We’re very happy.” She elaborated by saying, “He’s lovely. He’s funny, and he brings out the cheeky side of me, the fun side. He lights me back up.”

Professionally, she channeled emotions from the divorce into the upcoming thriller Trust, in which she plays a famous actor who tries to escape an internet scandal. “That one really mirrored my life from this past year, and it was a very cathartic experience for me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “It was a chance to let out some serious anger, which was fun. So that felt right for me to do.”

Turner’s children have kept her going, she says. “Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot,” she said. “Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum. I’ll come back and say, ‘This is why Mummy was away — it’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.’”