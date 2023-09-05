Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways. On Sept. 5, the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actor, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” in the court documents obtained by TODAY. The filing comes just days after TMZ reported that the couple was “headed for divorce” and had been having “serious problems” for the past six months, with PEOPLE adding that he had retained a divorce lawyer.

Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, where the two recently sold their home for $15 million. He requested joint custody of their two children, noting how they had been residing with him in Miami and other U.S. cities while he’s on tour, but it’s still “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

The Camp Rock alum appeared to respond to the divorce rumors at the JoBros’ Sept. 3 show in Austin by wearing his wedding ring, which he also donned in an Instagram post on Labor Day. However, neither him nor Turner have directly commented on the divorce reports.

Jonas and Turner first started dating in 2016 after he slid into her Instagram DMs. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” The two got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot in 2019 twice, first getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards before holding a proper ceremony in the South of France. They welcomed their first child, 3-year-old Willa, in July 2020, and their second daughter two years later, choosing not to announce her name and instead listing her as simply “D.” in the filing.

