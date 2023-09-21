Sophie Turner is taking action after Joe Jonas filed for divorce. On Sept. 21, the Game of Thrones actor filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer to bring their two daughters to her home country of England, requesting “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The lawsuit states that the estranged couple met two weeks after Jonas’ divorce filing on Sept. 5 and agreed on a plan for the children, 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 1-year-old daughter whose name is not known, to go with Turner to England. However, she alleges that Jonas is withholding their passports, forbidding them from leaving the U.S. “The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” the documents claim. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Jonas’ rep responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Page Six, calling it a “harsh legal position” that goes against the “amicable co-parenting setup” they were trying to establish after their meeting and clarifying that he did not “abduct” their children. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the rep said, noting that they are joint citizens in both countries.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner claimed that she and Jonas agreed over Christmas 2022 that England would be their “forever home,” saying they “were both excited for the family’s move,” and officially relocated in April before she started filming her miniseries Joan that summer. Turner said she later agreed “with hesitation” that their daughters would travel with Jonas across the U.S. as his band kicked off their tour in August, acknowledging that Jonas could spend more time with them during the day while she was filming but noting that it was only meant to be a “temporary arrangement.”

However, Turner alleges that he is not following the agreement after their relationship took a turn following an Aug. 15 argument, leading him to file for divorce two weeks later, which she claims she found out about “through the media.” Jonas’ rep denies this story as well, stating that he was aware that he would file after “multiple conversations.”

Their separation came after multiple reports that the two were “headed for divorce” and had been having “serious problems” for the past six months. The same day that Jonas filed, they released a joint statement on Instagram confirming their split after four years of marriage. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”