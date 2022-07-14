Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s baby No. 2 is here, representatives for the couple confirmed to People on July 14. The new baby girl has a big sister, Willa, who was born in July 2020. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representatives said.

The baby’s exact birthday wasn’t announced — but she seems to be a Cancer sign like her sister, whose birthday is July 22. TMZ reports that Turner gave birth earlier this month in Miami, where the family has lived since September, according to E! News.

Neither Jonas nor Turner have commented on the baby news personally, but that’s pretty standard for the private pair. “You’re protecting your family, your friends and those around you,” Jonas said of his approach to privacy in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It's really being decisive on what you want. You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life, and I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be.”

Turner confirmed her pregnancy in a May interview with Elle UK, describing it as “the best blessing ever,” and sharing Willa’s thoughts on the new addition. “I don’t think [she understands],” Turner said. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time — she’s claiming her territory.”

Turner also opened up about raising her family in Miami. “We have good weather and live by the water. We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often. We travel around so much ... I’m very protective of the life we’ve built.”

Though it may be some time before Jonas and Turner announce their baby’s name, it’s possible that the moniker will have a subtle hidden meaning — just like Willa. As Game of Thrones fans pointed out in 2020, there were actually several characters on the show with that name — and given Game of Thrones’ connection to the couple (Jonas even credited the show for bringing the pair together), it makes sense that they’d pull from the franchise mythology for inspiration.