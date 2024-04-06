Mel B Said The Other Spice Girls Are “Being Silly” After Her Reunion Comments

Friendship never ends — but access to the Spice Girls group chat sometimes does. By her own admission, Melanie Brown, aka Mel B and Scary Spice, has been kicked out repeatedly for sharing more than she is supposed to. She seems to be back on thin ice after recently stoking rumors of an upcoming 30th anniversary Spice Girls reunion.

Say You’ll Be There

Mel B re-released her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest, in March, and she heavily hinted at an upcoming Spice Girls reunion while she was doing her book’s press tour. So far, the other Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) — haven’t backed her. In fact, Beckham told Radio France in early April that their 30th anniversary celebration “will not be any more” than a lunch or a dinner together. Tours and performances “will not happen,” she added, explaining that she’s proud of their legacy but focused on her work in fashion and beauty.

Nonetheless, Mel B seemed unfazed during her April 4 appearance on the British talk show This Morning. When host Alison Hammond asked her about the other Spice Girls denying reunion rumors, she responded, “They’re being silly. They’re just being silly, and that’s all I’m saying.”

The Return of the Spice Girls Tour in 2007 Barbara Davidson/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Too Much

Mel B acknowledged on This Morning that she’s gotten herself into trouble, including getting kicked out of their group chat, on numerous occasions. “That always happens to me, yeah, because I say things, you know?” she said. “I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years and, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate. The fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still, it’s nice.”

Her recent “trouble” included promising an exciting announcement involving all five Spice Girls while appearing on Today With Hoda and Jenna on Jan. 8. “It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” she said, laughing and adding, “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

The update was supposed to come in “a few weeks,” but it still hadn’t dropped when she appeared on the ITV show Loose Women on March 7. Still, she had another hint. “We are definitely doing something,” she said. “I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go.”

Viva Forever

Mel B teased fans yet again on April 6 when she posted a photo of the Spice Girls mural at Wembley Stadium. The site is famously where the five women last reunited, performing together during the 2012 London Olympics’ closing ceremony. “Wembley?? I’ll say no more,” Mel B wrote in her caption.

Of course, longtime fans know not to get too excited yet. Mel B has teased us many, many times over the years, and many of the hoped-for full reunions haven’t materialized. Still, like their lyrics say, we never give up on the good times.