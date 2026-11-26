Happy Thanksgiving, indeed: The Hunting Wives Season 2 arrives just in time for the holiday season.

Based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, the hit Netflix series follows a group of small-town Texas women who cultivate friendship — and sometimes a little more — against a backdrop of killer small-town scandal.

So buzzy is the series starring Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow that a third season is officially on the way. But if you’ve already breezed through the latest episodes and can’t wait for more, there’s no shortage of steamy page-turners that you’ll enjoy just as much in the meantime.

Whether you’re looking for small-town sapphic romance, friendship mysteries, or swoony country settings that make you want to slip into your cowgirl boots, here are five spicy books to read after The Hunting Wives.

Ribbonwood by Ruby Landers

Lara happily plays the part of Ribbonwood’s social pariah. But from the shadows, she uses her scandalous reputation as a cover for helping women break free from the bad men in their lives — cobbling together a close-knit group of friends who become family over bonfire nights. When her former high-school rival Ollie returns to their small Australian hometown, the women forge a steamy relationship that catches them both off-guard.

Wild Love by Elsie Silver

If the cowgirl trappings of The Hunting Wives have you craving further country spice, you’ll devour Wild Love. The first of Elsie Silver’s Rose Hill series (an adaptation is coming to Prime Video!) follows wealthy music executive Ford and his irresistible connection with his best friend’s sister, Rosie, all set in a charming small town nestled in the Canadian Rockies.

One of Us Is Dead by Jeneva Rose

From her exclusive salon, Jenny gets a front-row seat to the toxic drama afflicting the wealthy housewives of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. But she’s more than professionally invested in the lives of her clients, especially when one of them is murdered.

Bloom Town: Genesis by Ally North

Like Sophie and Margo, this sapphic love story plays out amid major criminal activity. Female outlaw Joey kidnaps preacher’s daughter Abby on a train ride out west in the 1850s, but before long, the mission gives way to a passionate and eye-opening romance.

Zetas Till We Die by Amber & Danielle Brown

A group of sorority sisters reunites 10 years after one of their own was killed. But as the novel hops between then and now, you realize with the Zetas that the truth of Lupé’s death is murkier than it first appeared.