From Heated Rivalry to Off Campus and beyond, many of the past year’s steamiest streaming breakouts began in the same place: #BookTok. The community of romance lovers on TikTok is strong and spirited, propelling books from IYKYK gems to bona fide hits through sheer word of mouth — and sometimes, risqué excerpts that make you sit, stare, and think for a while.

There’s no shortage of shows and movies to look forward to from the BookTok-to-screen pipeline. But take a scroll, and you’ll also find plenty of buzz for books that aren’t yet attached to an adaptation, making it all the more chic when you recommend one to your book-club besties.

Wondering what’s taking off? Here’s a look at just a few of the spiciest books that have gone viral on BookTok, from fandom-makers to mighty word-of-mouth sensations. You might just find the next big thing — and your new obsession — among the bunch.

A Court of Thorns & Roses by Sarah J. Maas

You can’t walk into a bookshop without seeing A Court of Thorns and Roses on the BookTok recs table, but in case you haven’t been swept up into the romantasy world just yet, this is a popular place to start. ACOTAR follows 19-year-old Feyre’s forced move to the realm of Prythian with a faerie Tamlin, with whom she develops a surprising connection.

Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon

Another romantasy pick that took BookTok by storm, Ice Planet Barbarians follows a human woman, Georgie, who is abducted from Earth and discovers cosmic chemistry with a big, blue alien named Vektal.

The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert

A plumbing emergency forces Jasmine and Rahul to live together, which would be totally chill, if not for his years-long crush on his best friend. This one is for the yearners!

King Of Wrath by Ana Huang

Billionaire Dante and jewelry heiress Vivian’s relationship starts with an arranged marriage — but soon turns into something very authentic in this steamy start to the hit Kings of Sin series.

Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria

Recently divorced Ava and hotel owner Roman embark upon a no-strings-attached fling in this buzzy romance, only to realize their connection is a little too compelling to ignore.

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

Reality dating producer Dev is assigned to help his lead, Charlie, find love with one of 20 women on the fictional Ever After, but in a better-than-TV twist, he’s the one vying for Charlie’s heart behind the scenes.

Score by Kennedy Ryan

Kennedy Ryan’s latest is perfect for fans of second-chance romance. This one follows former college sweethearts Verity and Monk as they reconnect while working on a major movie production.