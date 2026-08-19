20 Spicy Romance Books To Read Before Their Film Or TV Adaptations

Love is in the air — and very much on the screen! In addition to returning favorites like Bridgerton, new spicy book adaptations such as Heated Rivalry and Off Campus have debuted to smash (ahem) success. Fortunately for fans of the swoony genre, the romance shows and movies aren’t slowing down anytime soon. As Deadline reports, findings from market research firm Ampere Analysis show that first-run book adaptations have increased by 73% over the past year.

Indeed, when it feels like a new project is being announced practically every week, it can be hard to keep up with all the steamy stories in the works. (Which, to be clear... is a good problem to have!) If you could use a little help sorting through the buzziest romance book adaptations coming up, here’s a list of 20 spicy movies and TV shows to look out for — ranging from in-development projects to titles that have already wrapped filming.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Based on Ali Hazelwood’s novel of the same name, which in turn began as #Reylo fanfic, The Love Hypothesis follows the fake-dating scheme between grad student Olive and grumpy professor Adam. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long for this one: The Love Hypothesis (starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman) streams on Prime Video Sept. 23.

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

Another “STEMinist” novel from Hazelwood is getting the film treatment, too. Love, Theoretically tells of the enemies-to-lovers connection between rival physicists Elsie and Jack. Amazon MGM Studios announced the adaptation this summer, and while there’s no word on casting yet, it will be written and directed by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before screenwriter Sofia Alvarez. Talk about rom-com pedigree!

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Tessa Bailey’s hit novel It Happened One Summer is a spicy, Schitt’s Creek-esque romp that follows privileged Piper from Hollywood to a small beach town in the Pacific Northwest, where she finds summer romance (and something more) with local fishing-boat captain Brendan. Nina Dobrev and Tyler Hoechlin star in the film adaptation, which is directed by Peter Hutchings and written by Christina Mengert and Joseph Muszynski. Filming is underway now.

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

Carley Fortune’s This Summer Will Be Different is another Netflix adaptation to keep an eye out for. Filming in Canada now, the series (created by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart) follows best friends Lucy and Bridget across several summers on Prince Edward Island — a dreamy tradition complicated by Lucy’s sneaky situationship with Bridget’s brother, Felix. Sophie Nélisse, Roby Attal, and Francesca Reale will star in the show.

The Greene Sisters by Kristina Forest

Kristina Forest’s Greene Sisters trilogy follows the titular brood’s respective journeys in love, starting with Lily’s sizzling connection with her new neighbor, Nick. In a You’ve Got Mail-esque twist, he also happens to be her favorite author and former pen pal. Felicia Pride’s Honey Chile Entertainment picked up the rights to the books, which are being developed into a film trilogy.

Gods Of The Game by Ana Huang

If the World Cup has you yearning for more soccer in your life, Amazon MGM Studios is set to adapt Ana Huang’s English Premier League football books Gods of the Game into a trilogy of films. The books begin with The Striker, which follows elite player Asher’s forbidden romance with his trainer, Scarlett, who happens to be his rival’s sister.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Craving more Emily Henry after People We Meet on Vacation? Henry’s next adaptation is headed to theaters! Out on May 7, 2027, Beach Read stars Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger as January and Augustus — two very different writers who find that opposites attract over the course of one dreamy, fateful summer. Yulin Kuang adapts and directs.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Screenwriter Sarah Heyward is attached to adapt another Henry novel, Book Lovers, which follows literary agent Nora’s unlikely romance with book editor Charlie.

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Henry’s Funny Story is set for a film adaptation at Netflix, which the author herself will write. This one centers on when Daphne and Miles, whose respective exes are now engaged, decide to pretend that they’re in love, too.

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Netflix is indeed a Happy Place for Henry fans, as the author is also bringing her second-chance romance to the streamer. The novel follows recently broken-up Harriet and Wyn as they pretend they’re still together on their friend group’s annual Maine vacation.

New Haven by J.L. Seegars

J.L. Seegars’ New Haven books are interconnected love stories set in the same South Carolina town. But they’ll move across the pond in the TV adaptation currently in development by the production company Hill 5.14. The first novel, Restore Me, follows a widow named Sloane’s unexpected connection with her late husband’s prickly best friend, Dominic.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Netflix’s upcoming series Icebreaker, based on Hannah Grace’s novel of the same name, follows Anastasia and Nate, a figure skater and hockey player whose respective passions put them squarely in each other’s paths, literally, because they’re forced to share a rink. Amanda Lasher serves as showrunner.

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

In her debut novel, Bolu Babalola explores the fake relationship — and very real chemistry — between college students Kiki and Malakai. Honey & Spice has been optioned by Working Title, the production company behind all-time rom-com greats like Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Windy City by Liz Tomforde

Each installment of Liz Tomforde’s Windy City series follows a different Chicago athlete and their love story, starting with Zanders, a hockey player, and Stevie, the private-plane flight attendant he loves to annoy in Mile High. Intrigued? You’re in good company: Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the rights to the books, which are in development as a TV series helmed by Alison McDonald.

Part Of Your World by Abby Jimenez

Abby Jimenez’s novels Part of Your World, Yours Truly, and Just for the Summer each tell a standalone story but are tied together in sweet ways across a group of Minnesota medical professionals. Sophia Stallone and Balboa Productions secured the rights for feature development.

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Divorced parents Yasmen and Josiah rediscover their chemistry-fueled connection in Kennedy Ryan’s steamy second-chance novel, Before I Let Go (which kicks off her Skyland series). A series adaptation is currently in development at Peacock, with Ryan set to co-write and executive produce with Malcolm D. Lee.

Rose Hill by Elsie Silver

Rose Hill, Elsie Silver’s series about single dads in a Rocky Mountains lake town, is coming to Prime Video by way of Heidi Cole McAdams. Filming now, the first season will adapt Wild Love, chronicling music exec Ford’s attraction to his best friend West’s little sister, Rosie. Sean O’Pry and Hannah Galway star as the first season’s central couple, with Jake Weary playing West.

Chestnut Springs by Elsie Silver

More for Silver stans! Her Chestnut Springs series follows a Canadian ranch family and their respective love lives. It all begins with Flawless, which centers on professional bull-rider Rhett and his forbidden romance with Summer, his agent’s daughter, who’s tasked with steering his post-scandal PR. Hannah Schneider is attached to develop a Chestnut Springs series at Netflix.

Quicksilver by Callie Hart

Romantasy fans, rise up: Quicksilver has been optioned by Netflix. Callie Hart’s novel follows Saeris, a powerful pickpocket who finds herself bound to a mysterious Fae warrior named Kingfisher.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing introduces readers to a high-stakes school for dragon-riders — and the enemies-to-lovers friction between students Violet and Xaden. A Prime Video series adapted by Meredith Averill is officially on the way.