After years of anticipation, Prime Video’s The Love Hypothesis is here, and the new movie is a win, not just for rom-com lovers but for the slice of #BookTok that is particularly enamored with STEM love stories.

As seen in Ph.D. candidate Olive and grumpy professor Adam’s fake-turned-real relationship, there’s something uniquely compelling about the sizzling chemistry (ahem) that develops between people who feel more comfortable in a lab than in their own love lives. In spicy STEM romance books like The Love Hypothesis, passion has a way of sneaking up on unsuspecting protagonists... making it all the more exciting when they welcome it in.

Craving the delicious tension and high-stakes professional rivalries that a STEM romance does so well? Here are 11 options to add to your TBR pile, including picks from authors who are real-life scientists and physicians, and others who deserve an honorary Ph.D. in the science of swoon.

Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood

For a book with a similar blend of STEM and spice as The Love Hypothesis, it makes sense to start with Hazelwood herself because she has lots more where that came from. One delightful read is her novella Below Zero, which follows Hannah, a NASA aerospace engineer who’s injured on an Arctic research expedition, prompting a dreamy rescue from Ian, a colleague with whom she shares a complicated (and passionate) past.

The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton

Event planner Amerie and astronaut Vincent’s fake relationship comes with a built-in expiration date: his upcoming mission to space. But the pair’s pretend arrangement becomes the launchpad for real passion, making them both to rethink what they want for their future.

Fossil Feud by Maggie North

If you’re someone who has crushed on your share of dinosaur lovers — same! — you’ll enjoy this steamy book about rival paleontologists Ripley and James, who unexpectedly find themselves working together on a high-stakes dig.

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon

After she’s betrayed in a very public way, software engineer Samiah befriends the two strangers deceived by the same beau. The new trio decides to focus on themselves for the next six months, but as Samiah works on her passion project of an app, she also develops feelings for her new colleague, Daniel.

On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi

Medical student Angie is healing from a breakup and an academic setback when she forges a connection with an artist, Ricky, a pairing that neither she nor her very opinionated family ever saw coming.

Love Sick by Deidra Duncan

After a not-so-meet-cute, Grace and Julian begin their first year of OB-GYN residency on the wrong foot. But as their cohort grows closer, they do, too in this Grey’s Anatomy-esque enemies-to-lovers romance.

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

And the medical romances keep on coming! This opposites-attract love story between Alexis and Daniel — a city doctor and small-town carpenter — kicks off a trio of novels set among an interconnected group of Minnesota-based healthcare workers.

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

Stella is an expert in algorithms, but a little less studied in her personal life... particularly when it comes to being sexually intimate. She enlists the help of Michael, an escort, to “tutor” her in the subject. Before long, their practice sessions give way to very real feelings.

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

Lucy signs on to translate an astronomy text for Catherine, a widowed countess, but the women’s arrangement becomes much more than business in this swoony blend of STEM and period romance.

Lucy on the Wild Side by Kerry Rea

Primatologist Lucy is more devoted to the gorillas in her care than her own love life. But the arrival of TV host Kai gives her reason to believe she can make room for both — as unexpected a mate as he may be.

Deep in Love by Nicole Cubba

If marine science is your pleasure, you’ll delight in this forced-proximity romance between Charlie and Mateo, rival Ph.D. candidates who find themselves on a cramped documentary expedition at sea.