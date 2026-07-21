Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe 10 years ago, Tom Holland has developed a reputation for spoiling superhero secrets. It seems his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star Sadie Sink has no such weakness.

After endless speculation about who Sink plays in the new movie (out July 31), the Tony-nominated actor attempted to clear the air — kind of. “Since the trailer dropped, I’ve seen so many theories about who I’m playing,” she told fans in a July 17 video from Spider-Man’s socials. “To match your incredible energy, I’ve decided to give you three exclusive, confirmed answers right now.”

Sink revealed that she’s neither Spider-Man nor Aunt May — hey, you never know with the multiverse! — before adding: “I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie.”

Of course, Sink’s years on Stranger Things might have helped keep her character under wraps this far. (As she recently told NYLON, “You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard.”) But there are still a few clues that fans are clinging to as they theorize about Sink’s mystery role, and many of them lead to X-Men character Jean Grey.

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That’s not just because Sink shares the mutant hero’s iconic red hair. (Though it helps!) Several fans have theorized that Jean’s abilities in telepathy and memory manipulation could help restore Spider-Man’s true identity in the minds of his closest loved ones, MJ and Ned.

Fans also point to a recent Noovie interview in which Holland teased Sink’s auspicious debut in the MCU. “She handled the pressure of the character that she’s playing with such grace,” he said. “And the third act, she steals the movie. It is so good.”

If the extreme secrecy surrounding Sink’s role wasn’t already an indication that she’d be playing someone pretty major, Holland’s comment seemed to seal the deal for several fans. “It’s so obviously Jean, it’s nuts,” one Redditor wrote, with another agreeing that there wouldn’t be so much “pressure” if Sink were stepping into one of the more niche roles theorized by fans, like the villains Shathra or Spider-Queen.

Whoever Sink’s character turns out to be, director Destin Daniel Cretton has promised it will be worth the wait — and the secrecy. “You’ll see when you watch the movie that there’s a very real reason not to tell people who Sadie Sink is playing,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “And I don’t think you’ll get mad at it. I think you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t know that.’”