Apparently keeping a secret is too great a responsibility for Spidey. In fact, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most notorious accidental spoiler AKA Tom Holland never got an Avengers: Endgame script, according the film's co-director Joe Russo via IndieWire. But, hey, nobody ever said secrecy was a superpower.

“Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it," Russo announced during an April 1 Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem event, per the website. "He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Russo's not exactly wrong — though it's never been entirely clear if Holland's purported loose lips are perhaps just part of a long-running MCU joke and/or marketing tactic. While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Holland let slip during an on-camera interview that the film would be part of a trilogy with two sequels to follow — a detail not yet known to the public.

Then, last June, the actor posted an Instagram video in which he gave a perhaps not-so-accidental glimpse of the Spider-Man sequel's title, Spider-Man: Far From Home, by holding up a tablet that, he said, also contained the script.

Holland even once spoiled the ending to Avengers: Infinity War to a theater full of people who had not yet seen the movie. “Don’t worry, I’m still alive!” he announced, referencing his character's fate, to moviegoers, who he thought — incorrectly — had already screened the film.

During an ACE Comic Con Phoenix appearance last year, Holland even confirmed Russo's Endgame script revelation. As he said at the event, per comicbook.com:

“The Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, who am I fighting?’ And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘Okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away’…I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

To combat Holland's propensity for spilling the beans, producers have hilariously paired the actor with Benedict Cumberbatch during interviews. Calling Holland "the nicest guy in the world," Russo added in another interview last year: "By the way, Benedict is a great partner for him on the press tour. Because Benedict is actually very good at dancing around spoilers — and monitoring Tom Holland."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holland's Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, also had to be assigned a babysitter of sorts for his interviews. The reason: He spoiled the top-secret title of Avengers: Infinity War during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year.

"Yeah, I got in a lot of trouble ... And you thought it was funny, "ha-ha-ha,"" Ruffalo told Fallon during another Tonight Show appearance on March 13. "Next thing I know, Joe Russo has fired me on Twitter." (After Marvel released the official Avengers: Endgame poster with Ruffalo right in the center, the actor joked on Twitter, "So I wasn't fired??? #AvengersEndgame.")

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding to Fallon that producers are purposely keeping him and Holland separated, Ruffalo noted that he is now paired with costar Chris Evans for interviews. "I can just sit there and be beautiful," Ruffalo joked. "He's amazing at everything. ... He's tight-lipped. He's Captain America. I'm just Bruce Banner."

Whether or not the slip-ups are deliberate or not, fans, of course, can't help but be amused by the endearing way in which both actors have handled their missteps.