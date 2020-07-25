You Won't Want To Watch This Lifetime Movie Alone

Getting married is supposed to be one of the happiest times in a person’s life. And yet, when it comes to the premise behind Lifetime’s latest movie Stalked By My Husband’s Ex, that proves not to be the case. The story centers around Kristen Carter, who thinks she’s finally getting the happily ever after she’s always dreamed of by accepting her boyfriend’s proposal. However, things quickly take a turn when her fiancé's ex begins making her life miserable at every chance she gets, causing Kristen to fear for her own safety and wonder if she’ll live to see her wedding day. It’s a scary premise to be sure, but thankfully it doesn’t seem that Stalked By My Husband’s Ex is based on a true story. Like so many other Lifetime movies that have come before it, the film exists purely for your entertainment, and you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the events in the film didn't actually happen.

That being said, that shouldn't discredit the very real dangers of stalking. According to the Supplemental Victimization Survey found on the Bureau of Justice Statistics website, an estimated 14 in every 1,000 people ages 18 or older were victims of stalking during a 12-month time period; nearly 3 in 4 stalking victims knew their offender in some capacity. The summary also stated that women are at greater risk than men of being victims of stalking, though both women and men were equally likely to experience harassment.

In the context of these stats, Kristen’s stalking troubles are even more relatable and concerning. But as you sit back to watch this movie over the weekend (preferably with the lights on), take comfort in knowing that this particular over-the-top drama never actually happened. But, you know, maybe double check that your front door is locked just in case.

Stalked By My Husband’s Ex stars Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever, Adam Huss, Joey Rae Blair, and Melissa Ordway and is slated to debut on Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.