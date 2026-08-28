These 10 Books Are Perfect For Fans Of Sterling Point

Summer may be winding down, but not before one last trip to an idyllic, sun-soaked waterfront locale where young love and family drama bloom like cottagecore hydrangeas.

Prime Video’s Sterling Point follows Annie and Ramona, two very different teens whose lives collide when they discover they’re long-lost sisters who share a late mom — and an inherited island on a lake, to boot. Together, they unpack family mysteries and explore respective romances against the backdrop of a life-changing Canadian summer.

While it might sound like a hit YA novel, Sterling Point actually isn’t based on a book. Rather, it comes straight from the mind of creator Megan Park. Still, viewers who loved the series (which was just renewed for a second season) will breeze through novels that share its themes of found family, young love, and self-discovery — maybe with a gorgeous cottage or beach house mixed in.

Packing your bag for a late-summer beach trip? Here’s a roundup of 10 books to read if you like Sterling Point.

The Secret Summer Promise by Keah Brown

After spending last summer recovering from surgery for her cerebral palsy, Andrea is ready to make this one really count. Between checking items off her deliciously packed to-do list, she also wants to get past her unspoken feelings for her best friend, Hailee — but of course, you’re kind of hoping this is one task she doesn’t complete.

The Irish Lake House by Colleen Coleman

London-based illustrator Daisy learns more about her family’s mysterious past after inheriting an Irish lake house left to her late mother. She also strikes up a connection with local lawyer James, prompting her to consider what a different kind of life might look like in this tender romance.

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

This novel-in-verse follows Camino and Yahaira, teen girls from the Dominican Republic and New York City. Living completely separate lives, they don’t know that they are actually half-sisters until their father dies in a plane crash, and their secret connection comes to light.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

If you fell in love with Sterling Point’s picture-perfect Canadian summer, Carley Fortune’s Every Summer After (also a Prime Video series!) is a natural next step. Set among the lake cottages of Barry’s Bay, it follows erstwhile childhood sweethearts Percy and Sam as they reconnect — and revisit old hurts — against the backdrop of a family tragedy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

If you’re already plugged into the world of Prime Video adaptations, there’s little chance you missed The Summer I Turned Pretty. But just in case... Jenny Han’s books follow the enduring (and sometimes messy) relationship between Belly and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, whose gorgeous family home she spent every summer growing up. As the kids get older, their dynamic grows more complicated, setting the stage for a salty-air love triangle for the ages.

Love Song by Elle Kennedy

The icy environs of Briar University’s hockey rink might not scream summer romance, but Love Song, a novel that follows some of your favorite Off Campus characters’ grown-up children, takes place during a dreamy stay on Lake Tahoe. Blake and Wyatt might not get along at first, but the college student and musician discover a spicy connection over the course of one fateful summer at Blake’s family lake house.

Gracie Harris Is Under Construction by Kate Hash

A newly widowed mom of two, Gracie decides to spend a summer at the remote mountain home she bought with her late husband. It’s the last place she expects to find love, but then comes Josh, the contractor she brings on to help fix up the place.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

After Eve’s parents urge her to find direction with a steady job, she sets out for a drive in the English countryside. She stumbles upon a charming bed-and-breakfast, where — through an unlikely sequence of events — she lands a job as a chef and an opposites-attract love interest in Jacob, the venue’s owner.

Just For The Summer by Abby Jimenez

Like the lake-dwelling characters of Sterling Point, Emma has to cross a lake to get to and from her cottage. She’s staying here in Minnesota for a travel nursing contract while exploring a connection with Justin, a stranger who shares her “curse” of being the last person love interests date before they settle down with the one.

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Privileged socialite Piper received a small-town coastal bar in her late dad’s will, and in desperate need of a reality check, she’s sent away to run it. Like Annie in Sterling Point, Piper takes some time to adjust to life outside the big city. But her romance with sea captain Brendan makes it all the more enticing.