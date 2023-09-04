Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. On Monday, Sept. 4, Harwell’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed his passing to multiple outlets including Rolling Stone, sharing that Harwell died “peacefully and comfortably” while surrounded by his family and friends.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” Hayes added in a separate statement to Variety. “Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

Along with drummer Kevin Coleman, guitarist Greg Camp, and bassist Paul De Lisle, Harwell co-founded the rock band Smash Mouth in 1994, and went on to enjoy a string of hits including “All Star,” “Walkin' on the Sun,” and “I'm a Believer.”

In 2021, Harwell retired from the band after suffering from physical and mental health issues. On Sept. 3, 2023, just one day before his death, manager Hayes confirmed that Harwell was receiving hospice care and in the final stages of life.

The announcement of Harwell’s passing sparked a huge response from fans and celebrities online, many of whom have shared tributes on social media — including the official Smash Mouth Twitter account, which wrote in a statement: “Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

Find more social media tributes to Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, below.