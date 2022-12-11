Just before Steve Martin and Martin Short finished slaying their Saturday Night Live monologue on Dec. 10, their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez stepped in to help finish the job. As Martin was eulogizing Short — more on that later — he lamented, “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?” That’s when Gomez made her surprise appearance, asking, “What about me?”Putting her arms around the episode’s joint hosts, Gomez delivered the obligatory closing line: “We’ve got a great show for you tonight! Brandi Carlile is here, so stick around, we’ll be right back!”

Earlier in their monologue, the SNL vets mentioned that they are “currently working on” Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 3. “Our show is like Steve at the urinal,” Short joked. “It streams for 32 minutes.”

That was hardly the first or only time they roasted each other in the opener either. (You can watch Martin and Short’s full SNL monologue below.)

Days earlier, the duo previewed their SNL episode during a joint Dec. 8 appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Steve and I think of ourselves as the Lennon and McCartney of comedy,” Short joked, before telling Fallon, “No one else does, but we do.”

No, that didn’t mean Martin was planning to play his banjo though. The reason? “I’ll tell you why — because the cast voted,” the Father of the Bride actor deadpanned. Naturally, Short took that as an opportunity to dunk on his longtime friend, chiming in, “When he pulls out his banjo, people in China beg for lockdowns.”

More to come…