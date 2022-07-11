It’s not time to move out of the Arconia just yet: Only Murders in the Building Season 4 has the green light. Hulu confirmed the renewal in a July 11 press release, noting that the murder mystery series was the company’s most-watched comedy show in Season 1, with both seasons maintaining a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on its success, it sounds like the streaming platform intends to keep the series around for as long as possible. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve [Martin], Marty [Short], and Selena [Gomez]’s work,” said Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich. “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

The series is currently only three episodes into Season 2, which centers on the trio trying to solve the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), the crotchety Arconia board president who definitely didn’t appreciate that they were snooping around and making a scandalous podcast about Tim Kono’s murder. It’s too early to call what a third season could be about, but we can probably assume yet another Arconia resident will bite the dust and kick off a new investigation near the end of Season 2. No one is truly safe in that building, so let’s go over everything else we know about Season 3 so far.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Cast

“Guess what? All of your favorite characters are going to be returning for Season 3,” Gomez said in an announcement posted to Twitter on July 11. Naturally, that means the return of Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. We can likely expect to see Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning (a Sarah Koenig parody character), as Canning will probably continue making her own podcast about the Arconia trio. Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) may also return, and we know that, like Sting and Amy Schumer, Season 3 could feature a new celebrity resident.

But what’s unclear is which residents will make it to Season 3. Will minor antagonists Uma Heller (Jackie Hoffman) and Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton) die? Or what about Nina Lin (Christine Ko), the new board president who is the current suspect in Bunny’s murder? Also, will the show continue Mabel’s romance with art gallery owner Alice (Cara Delevingne)? Or, like her relationship with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), will it be only a short-term thing? Only time will tell where this latest investigation will take the podcasting trio.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Premiere Date

Hulu has not announced an official premiere date yet. Given the show’s popularity and the creators’ enthusiasm, fans might be getting another murder mystery sooner rather than later. The second season premiered about 10 months after the first. If that trend holds, we can tentatively expect Season 3 to have an April 2023 premiere — though shows typically take a year between seasons.

This post will be updated as more information about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 becomes available.