The Proud Family is back! The animated Disney series has been rebooted 21 years after its original debut with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series premiered on Feb. 23, with new episodes dropping on Disney+ every Friday. If you grew up with The Disney Channel, you’ll definitely want to grab a Disney+ subscription so you can continue to keep up with Penny Proud and her friends and family.

In an interview with Bustle, Kyla Pratt (the voice of Penny Proud), explained that although The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has kept the “same essence” as the original series, there are plenty of exciting new elements that fans—both new and old—will love to see. Here are a few reasons why the revival is worth subscribing to Disney+ if you’re not already a user of the streaming platform.

1. There are brand new characters.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder gives fans the opportunity to reunite with characters they haven’t seen in years, but it also keeps things fresh with some new faces. For example, Keke Palmer voices 14-year-old activist, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a new girl who just moved to town. Maya’s dads, Barry and Randall, may sound familiar as well; they’re voiced by Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter!

2. The theme song sounds totally different.

The first Proud Family theme song by Solange featuring Destiny’s Child undoubtedly goes down in history as one of the best TV show theme songs ever. (We all still know all of the words, right?) The reboot mixes up the original song, with a new version by singer Joyce Wright.

3. The season will be full of exciting guest stars.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is about to introduce you to the animated versions of some of your favorite celebrities. Lizzo, Normani, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Lena Waithe, Chance the Wrapper, and yes, even Al Roker (if you watched the original, you’ll know why that’s important) are just a few who are set to appear in the reboot.

