Succession Season 4 Could Be The Show’s Last

Everyone’s favorite family of backstabbing billionaires is back on HBO. The last time we caught up with the Roys in Succession Season 2, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had just betrayed his tyrannical father by implicating him in the company cruise ship scandal. Logan (Brian Cox) responded to the news with the world’s smallest grin, but Season 3 kicked off with all-out family warfare in the direct wake of Kendall’s bombshell.

That could take the Roys in a lot of directions throughout the remainder of Season 3, but don’t expect much to get resolved. Though HBO has not officially announced a fourth season of the hit dramedy, series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett confirmed in a June interview with The Sunday Times that they’re already plotting it out. “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” she said of Succession’s future. “At this point [showrunner Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

Both Armstrong and Succession star Brian Cox, who plays Logan, have echoed these sentiments. “There's going to be a very definite moment when that story is over,” Armstrong told The New Statesman in September. “It can't go on too long.” Added Cox in an October interview with British GQ: “I would say possibly two more [seasons] and then I think we're done. But it just depends and may just be only one more [season]. It depends what the writers feel. I know they've got an endgame.”

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, seems to have less of a clear idea about the future of the show than her costar. “[Season 4 is] not something we’ve discussed. I mean, there’s a part of me that would love to know, and also a part of me that like, I actually really enjoy getting to know things, you know, sort of as the audience, in the episodic nature,” she recently told Digital Spy.

Assuming Succession is greenlit for a fourth season, fans might be able to expect it sometime in 2022 if it returns to its usual schedule. The first two seasons of the show premiered in the summers of 2018 and 2019, while the third was pushed back to fall 2021 due to complications caused by the pandemic. Regardless, it sounds like we can count on at least one more season to watch the Roy empire crumble.