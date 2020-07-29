Cousin Greg Just Dropped The Corona Song Of The Summer

If you thought Kendall Roy's rap skills were impressive, then just wait until you listen to Nicholas Braun's coronavirus-inspired song "Antibodies," which the Succession star dropped on Wednesday, July 29, just one day after nabbing his first ever Emmy nomination. The song is part parody, part love song, and part quarantine chaos, with lyrics about the struggles of dating in a global pandemic. Needless to say, it's definitely the song of the summer.

The lyrics to "Antibodies" initially came to the actor back in May while quarantining in his friend's guest house. He longed for companionship and human connection, which prompted the birth of this pandemic masterpiece, which has now become an actual song with a full-fledged music video to boot. “My friends are a couple and they’ve been together for years, but I was back there sort of being like, ‘Man, I wish I had somebody right now to go through this with,'" Braun told Rolling Stone when discussing the track's origins.

As every single person knows, dating in a pandemic is tricky, to say the least. And the fear of making a mistake and contracting the virus — or spreading it — is very real. "So this girl and I were talking and we were like, ‘Maybe we should go meet up and go for a walk — with bandanas on.’ So I went on this quarantine date; it sort of felt secret because I didn’t want my friends to know," he explained. "And I guess the combination of paranoia and romance is what the song is about.”

“I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff/I want a girl who’s safe,” Braun sings in the clip. “Do you have the antibodies?/Do you want to be with me?/Do you have the antibodies?/’Cause if you don’t/you better stay away!” Yes, even when he's rocking out and letting loose about all of his pent up feelings, you can still count on Cousin Greg to be responsible when it comes to social distancing — that is, unless you've got those antibodies. Then all bets are off.

Despite all the humor surrounding the topic, Braun knows the seriousness of the pandemic. His 81-year-old father contracted the virus and has since recovered. It's his hope that the popularity of the song will help raise money for Partners in Health and The COPE Program, two organizations dedicated to helping those who are most at risk and impacted by the coronavirus. Listeners can text ANTIBODIES to 50155 or visit donorbox.org to donate.

It's not the song of the summer any of us were expecting when 2020 first got started, but it's one that we all desperately need. Braun may not have the antibodies, but he just gave us all the cure.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.