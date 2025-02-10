Kendrick Lamar’s been busy. A week after his viral hit “Not Like Us” won all five of the awards it was nominated for — including Song of the Year — at the 2025 Grammys, Lamar took the Super Bowl stage on Feb. 9.

Ahead of Lamar’s highly anticipated halftime show, he teased that “storytelling” would be the name of the game at his Super Bowl press conference. “I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling, through all my catalog and my history of music. And I’ve always had passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on,” he said, adding that he hopes his performance will “make people listen, but also see and think a little.”

And that, they did.

A Surprise Guest

While fans already knew SZA would be joining Lamar on the Super Bowl stage (more on that below), one guest was a total surprise.

Lamar enlisted Samuel L. Jackson’s help to kick off the show. The Marvel star played Uncle Sam, sporting a flag-inspired ensemble — matching Lamar’s red, white, and blue motif on stage — and narrated the hitmaker through his set.

As one fan put it on X (formerly Twitter), Jackson’s opener made the performance “already a classic.” Another declared the screen legend’s appearance their “favorite thing ever.”

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...