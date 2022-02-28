It’s hometown week, which means we’re getting close to the end of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor journey. Now down to his final four women, Clayton will visit Virginia to meet the family of 28-year-old Susie Evans, highlighted by her parents, Jean and Tom. Clayton and Susie already have a strong bond, being that Susie’s already been awarded not one but two one-on-one dates with Clayton. During one of those solo outings, Susie opened up about her father in one of the more sympathetic stories from this season, so audiences will now be able to put a face to that tale.

Fans may remember early in the season when Clayton and Susie spent an afternoon on a yacht together, soaking up the sun on a one-on-one date. However, the date wasn’t all fun and flirtation, as Susie took the opportunity to open up about some of her dad’s health trouble during 2020. She detailed that her parents had been married for 35 years before getting emotional talking about her father’s illness the year prior. According to Susie, things got so bad that her wasn’t able to hold his own grandchild. As Susie explained, however, her dad didn’t struggle alone. “Seeing my mom by my dad’s side was very powerful,” she said. “I want that for myself.” Susie explained that her mom would sleep in the chair next to her father’s bed while he was in the ICU.

Susie’s Instagram is quite the testament to her appreciation for her parents. She describes her father as “the greatest man I know” in a birthday post, going on to say, “Your example of character was the greatest gift that you ever could’ve given me as your daughter.” As for her mother, Susie says, “Jean Bean is my mom, but I share her with many who also see her as mom,” adding, “She is the most incredible woman I know, my biggest fan and my best friends.” She even temporarily moved back in with her parents shortly after Clayton’s season began airing. In January, she posted to Instagram that she’d been “crashing with Tom and Jean for the last few months,” also adding “I can’t express how grateful I am to have parents that care so much and have my made life so fun.”

Though it’s set to private, you can also find her dad’s Instagram account thanks to some tags across Susie’s timeline. According to his bio, tomstastylife is all about “love for food, life and some of [his] favorite recipes.” In June 2020, Susie posted a photo of herself alongside parents, sister, brother, and her brother’s partner, as well as the family dog. “Grateful,” the caption reads. And on the sillier side of things, she posted a video, also from 2020, in which she, her mother, and her siblings play a game where they give out superlatives. For those interested, her brother is the most impatient, her sister is a drama queen, and Susie herself was most likely to marry someone famous. I’m not sure if Clayton technically fits that bill, but we can say it’s close enough for now.