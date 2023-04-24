Dad Of Swiftie Who Died After Taylor Swift’s Concert Details Son’s Heroic “Last Act”

Swifties are mourning one of their own. Jacob Lewis died in the early hours of April 22 in a suspected drunk driving incident after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Houston. In a Facebook post, his father Steve detailed his 20-year-old son’s heroic “last act,” explaining that Jacob was driving home from the concert with his sister when they started having car trouble. Lewis “died instantly” while attempting to push their vehicle to a nearby exit when he was struck. “His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street,” his dad wrote. “There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts.”

Bustle reached out to Swift’s reps for comment but did not receive an immediate response. As Steve told KHOU, the driver apparently left his vehicle to help Lewis’ sister April Bancroft get him out from under the car, then “saw what had happened and got in his car and left.” According to the Houston Police Department, a tow truck driver followed the accused drunken driver until he was “taken into custody.” Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, was charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated. Bancroft suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Lewis’ mother Karyn also paid tribute to her son on Facebook, writing about his love for music, video games, comic books, and reading, and stating that he had just been accepted into Sam Houston State University’s musical theater program. “He was the best son a mother could ask for,” she wrote. He was always willing to help, tolerated my tendency to be overreaching at times, and filled my days with joy. He was my baby and so much like me. A true mama’s boy, but he loved it!”

After his passing, the Houston Pokemon community, which Lewis and his father were involved in, banded together to set up an official GoFundMe page. Swifties have been leaving $13 donations in his honor, and as of press time, the fundraiser is nearing its $60,000 goal.

Bancroft told another local news outlet how grateful she was to have shared Swift’s concert as their final moments together. “Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever,” she told KTRK.

Lewis’ final tweet was a video of him and his sister posing in the CapitolOne elevator at Swift’s show. “Not a lot going on at the moment,” he wrote, nodding to the singer’s famous “22” T-shirt.