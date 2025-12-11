From starring in the upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried to returning as the chaotic Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney has been booked and busy.

But as she shared in a new interview, she recently pondered a major career pivot.

She Got The Boxing Bug

Chatting with Ethan Hawke for Variety’s Actors on Actors interview, Sweeney reflected on the process of filming Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

After growing up kickboxing, she was excited to take on the role. “I loved it. I was able to box again, I was working out twice a day every single day. I put on 35 pounds for it. It was like I came to life,” she said. “I was like, I think I might quit acting and start boxing. I loved it.”

While Sweeney might have been speaking lightheartedly, it’s not the first time she has hinted at wanting to pursue boxing in a real way. She previously told SportsCasting, “There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight, because I love this?’”

Black Bear Pictures

Sweeney’s still attached to several upcoming projects (more on those below), suggesting she isn’t really stepping away from acting. But she’s definitely open to keeping up with boxing. “Christy said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is,” she told SportsCasting, adding that she would “totally do a charity bout.”

When asked who she might square up against, she said it’s a surprise — and reiterated that she’s “serious” about fighting. “You gotta stay tuned for the pay-per-view and you’ll see it.”

What’s Next?

Fans will have to wait and see if Sweeney pursues boxing — but in the meantime, she has several acting gigs lined up.

Soon, she’ll portray Kim Novak in the film Scandalous!, which dramatizes the actor’s relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. “I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image,” Sweeney recently said at AFI Fest, per People. “And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.”

Sweeney is also slated to star in adventure comedy That Man from Rio — a remake of a 1964 French film — and a new take on 1968’s Barbarella.