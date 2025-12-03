Despite all the maximalist trends (e.g. Barbiecore or the mob wife aesthetic) in recent years, styles are typically Glamour Lite. Even the most risqué, head-turning trend, aka “naked dressing,” often involves a subdued, one-tone diaphanous fabric, a simpler silhouette, and very little drama. A select few stars, however, are glamour personified — including Sydney Sweeney.

Yes, she’s style agile, flawlessly bouncing from preppy, academia-chic in Miu Miu to a free-spirited, flowy Chloé number, among other metamorphoses. But the Euphoria star shines the brightest when she embraces Old Hollywood glam on red carpets, practically doubling as a 2025 Marilyn Monroe.

Sydney’s Dazzling Dress

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, the actor attended the New York screening of her new thriller The Housemaid. In the film, based on the namesake novel by Freida McFadden, Sweeney stars as the titular domestic employee opposite Amanda Seyfried (her boss). Though Sweeney has embraced method dressing in the past, what she wore to the carpet was its antithesis.

Instead of channeling the casual basics her character wears, the actor went full glam. She wore a figure-hugging white gown — from Miu Miu, no less — awash in glistening rhinestones. It featured skinny straps, a deep V-neckline, and a bow-clad empire waist for a saccharine touch.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Star Of The Look

Though shimmery gowns are practically a red-carpet staple, what sent Sweeney’s look over the top was her decadent feathery stole. Vertiginous peep-toe platform heels in the same ivory hue finished off her ’fit. Have you ever seen winter whites look so dramatic?

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

As for her beauty, she styled her blond hair in loose, retro waves and skipped the heavy makeup, opting for powder pink lip gloss and glossy eyelids.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Amanda’s Look

Unsurprisingly, Sweeney’s costar held her own on the carpet in a blush pink liquid jersey dress from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. It featured ruched details and a décolletage-baring plunge, similar to Sweeney’s gown.

Seyfried frosted herself with two Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including three bird-inspired necklaces. One featured a double-bird pendant, while the other two tennis necklaces bore wing-shaped diamonds.

Steve Eichner/Variety/Getty Images

Both slays.