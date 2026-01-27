Sydney Sweeney’s campaign to launch her new lingerie brand may end up backfiring. Over the weekend, the actor was spotted scaling up Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Sign at night and hanging bras as decorations, with a camera crew following her. TMZ first published the video on Jan. 26 and reported that she could potentially be in legal trouble for the publicity stunt.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, said Sweeney’s production was “not authorized.”

In a statement to People, president and CEO Steve Nissen said the organization “did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

He added, "Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so.”

Will Sydney Get In Trouble?

While TMZ reported that Sweeney got a permit from LiveLA for the video shoot, it didn’t give her permission to touch or climb the Sign itself. This means the Chamber may be able to file a police report for trespassing and vandalism.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

However, they told TMZ that they “are still investigating how and under what authority (if any) the Sweeney production accessed the site of the Sign,” meaning no decision has been made.

Later that night, Sweeney used her Hollywood Sign footage to tease the brand’s launch, going on a heist-like mission in the Hollywood Hills and scaling the mountain with a rope to reach the Sign. With some help from her friends (and dog Sully), she decorates the Sign with some of her new bra designs, before unveiling the name of her new lingerie range.

Sweeney officially announced her new brand, Syrn, the next day, debuting new campaign images that show off her lingerie offerings in settings like an empty theater and a flower garden. However, she has yet to comment on the reports or response from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.