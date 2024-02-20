Sydney Sweeney just clapped back at a fan who claimed to have been her dietitian.

On Feb. 19, a now-deleted Instagram account reportedly posted a reel with the caption: “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps.”

Food swapping is a diet plan in which a person replaces less healthy meals, drinks, and snacks with foods that have more nutritional value.

One of the supposed “easy food swaps” said to be favored by Sweeney in the video was Kraft’s macaroni and cheese. However, the Anyone But You star caught wind of the since-deleted reel, and responded: “I don’t know you and Kraft mac and cheese is for life.”

Fans were quick to praise Sweeney’s blunt reply, with one X user writing that they want “more celebs to start calling out” social media users who falsely attach A-list names to “diet plans and courses.”

Sydney Sweeney. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“People used to get away with this but celebs are online way too much now for it to work,” another X user claimed. “I’m glad Sydney called them out because these influencers really be saying anything,” one fan also commented.

Meanwhile, another user shared Sweeney’s appreciation of the Kraft favorite, writing: “Kraft mac and cheese is indeed for life.”

Speaking to Bustle in Aug. 2023, the Euphoria star revealed some of her favorite foods and beverages, sharing that she isn’t a fan of coffee. “I only drink water,” she disclosed. “My parents loved coffee and soda, and I just was like, I can’t do it.”

Revealing that she likes to “go for a ride and go get ice cream” during her downtime, Sweeney also told Bustle that she has a “very specific” ice cream order.

“I like a waffle cone that has some chocolate around the top with some sprinkles and rainbow sugar ice cream with some gummy bears in it,” she added.