Euphoria Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 3

Weeks ahead of the Season 2 finale, HBO has renewed Euphoria for Season 3.

“[Creator Sam Levinson], [star] Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

The announcement comes after a record-breaking Season 2 premiere. According to HBO, it was the most-viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max — yes, including the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. So far, the Euphoria Season 2 premiere has drawn in more than 14 million viewers across platforms — more than double the audience of Season 1, which averaged 6.6 million viewers per episode. The Season 2 premiere was also the No. 1 most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019.

Given that Season 2 is still airing, details about Season 3 are sparse. But here’s what we know so far.

More to come...