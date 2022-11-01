Migos rapper Takeoff has died after an early morning shooting at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28, and his representative confirmed his death to the Associated Press. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was part of the rap trio Migos, which includes his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Now, stars like Khloé Kardashian and Teyana Taylor are paying tribute on social media.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where officers found a crowd of people gathered on a balcony, according to the Los Angeles Times. Security guards on the premises said they heard gunshots but could not see who fired them. Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital. According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing a dice game when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, apparently hitting Takeoff. He was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival. No arrests have been made.

Quavo and Offset have yet to speak out on the death of their bandmate. However, some of their collaborators and fellow musicians have taken to social media to mourn Takeoff and pay tribute to the rapper behind hits like “MotorSport” and “Bad and Boujee.”

Kelly Rowland

The Destiny’s Child alum took to her Instagram Story to share her prayers for Takeoff’s family and loved ones.

Khloé Kardashian

Without naming Takeoff, the Kardashians star appeared to respond to the rapper’s death on Twitter, declaring that “these senseless acts have got to end.”

Teyana Taylor

The singer, who collaborated with Migos on her song “Drippin’,” took to Instagram to voice her disbelief.

Lori Harvey

The daughter of comedian Steve Harvey shared a photo of Takeoff on her Instagram Story, writing, “This is so heartbreaking.”

Niecy Nash

The Dahmer star did not name Takeoff specifically in her Instagram post, but she did share a quote that appeared to be in response to his death.

Ja Rule

The “I’m Real” rapper sent his condolences on Twitter and declared “this sh*t has to STOP,” possibly nodding to the shooting deaths of other musicians like Nipsey Hussle.

Gucci Mane

Rapper Gucci Mane left a simple “R.I.P.” message on Twitter.