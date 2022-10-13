Tanya Reynolds' 20s Were A "Hot Mess" In The Most Relatable Way

Earlier this year, Tanya Reynolds confirmed she won’t be returning as alien erotica-enthusiast Lily Iglehart in Sex Education Season 4. But fans needn’t worry, as the actor will still be getting plenty of screen time, courtesy of Channel 4’s new drama I Hate You. Written by Robert Popper, the comedy follows Charlotte (Reynolds) and Rebecca (Melissa Saint), who play 20-something best friends navigating the highs and lows of life. But what do we know of Reynolds’ life away from the cameras?

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Reynolds, who turned 30 last year, opened up about her 20s being somewhat of a “hot mess.” Looking back on the formative decade, she remarked: “My 20s were lovely, but I just was so unsure of myself and just kind of a bit of a high-functioning mess. So yeah, there's been something quite cathartic about playing the extremity of that in the show [I Hate You], playing someone who is just a high-functioning mess.” Highlighting how she and her on-screen character are at very different stages of their lives, she continued: “It was just really nice to be a 30-year-old grown up playing this playing this 20-something chaotic idiot. But I'm glad that I'm personally out of that phase of my life.”

As for her off-screen dating life, the actor isn’t known for discussing that in her interviews. However, people who follow Tanya Reynolds’ Instagram may have spotted a familiar face. Fellow actor Freddie Fox makes regular appearances, modelling for arty snaps captured by Reynolds herself. Fox and Reynolds co-starred in the 2019 film Fanny Lye Deliver’d. The pair have been linked in various reports since 2020, with The Sun previously claiming that the two quarantined together at Fox’s home during lockdown.

Neither actor has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. However, Fox, who portrayed Jeremy Bamber in ITV’s hit drama, has previously spoken about love and relationships. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2015, he said: “I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this’ or ‘I am that,’ because at some time in my life, I might fall in love with a man.” He went on to say that he didn’t want to define his sexuality and that an “appreciation of both sexes” is not a new concept. The actor is also known for being part of the theatrical Fox dynasty. Silent Witness’ Emilia Fox is his older sister, and fellow actors Laurence and Lydia Fox are his cousins.