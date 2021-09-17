Asa Butterfield Had Something Very Interesting To Say About Sex Education Season 4

Spoilers for Season 3 ahead. Sex Education finally returned to Netflix with eight brand-spanking new episodes in the form of season three. Picking up where the previous season left off, Moordale welcomes a new head teacher, Hope, played by Girls star Jemima Kirke, and Otis and Maeve find their friendship on the rocks. (Or do they?) Once you’ve raced through season 3, the question will undeniably arise: will Sex Education return for Season 4? Here’s everything we know so far.

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

At the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed that the coming-of-age comedy drama will return for a new season just yet. (They only just released season three, folks.)

Due to filming delays caused by the pandemic, the whole production of season three was pushed back by a considerable timeframe. The first season aired in January 2019, with season two following in January 2020. Fans speculated that season three would therefore be released in January 2021.

Though we’d like to think we could get a new season in just a few months, it’s more likely that if season four where to be in the works, it would come in late 2022 and maybe even early 2023.

Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, told Digital Spy: “I think it's a relatively simple story this one. Obviously, we're in college, so there's that time constraint. I don't think this show would ever go for 10 seasons... I don't think it needs more than four or five [seasons]. But who knows. Maybe it's all going to end in season three."

The sentiment was echoed by casting director Lauren Evans who told Metro back in May that "we hope that it goes beyond three… and four and five [seasons]. As long as people want it, as long as the stories are there to tell." She added that show creator Laurie Nunn "doesn't want to keep going and put these people through college and university and you know into middle age."

Sam Taylor/Netflix

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

It goes without saying that we would hope all our faves make it back for season 4. This would, of course, include Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Patricia Allison as Ola, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, and Jemima Kirke, too.

Season Three ends with Jean’s life hanging in the balance after suffering a major postpartum haemorrhage. Thankfully, we know she pulls through, so season 4 would include Gillian Anderson, fingers crossed.

Also potential stars making a comeback are Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular, Steve Jenks, Mikael Persbrandt, Alistair Petrie, James Purefoy, George Robinson, Sami Outalbali, and Chinenye Ezeudu.

This post will be updated with additional plot and cast details as more information on Sex Education Season 4 becomes available.