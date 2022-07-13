Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting! The HGTV star and Selling Sunset cast member, who have been together since 2019 and married since last fall, confirmed that they are expecting a baby together, which is a surprise even to them. The reality star couple was in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had set a future date for an embryo implantation when they received the happy update. Heather told People, “It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But the couple isn’t sad that it worked out like this. “I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this,” she said. After getting married, the plan to be parents again wasn’t immediately on the table. Tarek was already a parent to two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex Christina Hall, and Heather previously felt content being their “bonus mom.” In fact, they originally planned to not have children together at all when they first got together. “But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek,” Heather said. “I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with.”

Tarek is equally excited about expanding his family. “I'm just obsessed with my kids,” he said. “They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited.” The couple originally found out when a “weird feeling” came over Tarek while he was on a Zoom meeting. “I was like, she needs to take a pregnancy test right away,” he remembered before he left for work that day. She took two tests, both of which came out “undetected.” She then took a third test which confirmed her pregnancy. The Selling Sunset star surprised Tarek by hiding the tests in a gift box holding confetti and a baby onesie. “I was like, I have to tell him in a cute way. I can't just text him,” she said.

At first, Tarek didn’t know what he was looking at. “I'm opening up this box and there are these sticks,” he recalls. “I'm staring at them and thinking, are these COVID tests? And then I said, 'Oh, s---! Are you pregnant?' She said yes, and that's how we found out.” The couple was so happy that they started crying and embraced each other.

The soon-to-be-parents will have a gender reveal party in a few weeks, but are already making their guesses. “Tarek thinks it's a girl. I don't know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby,” Heather said. “We already have Tay and Bray, so I'd be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather.”

As real estate experts, they’re currently on the prowl for a new pad that’s a little bit more kid-friendly than their recently renovated Newport Beach, CA home. “We definitely need to find a bigger house with a yard and some more space,” Tarek said of their growing family.