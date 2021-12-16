The Most Romantic Moments & Pics From Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding

Celebrity
The Flip or Flop and Selling Sunset stars tied the knot surrounded by loved ones and famous co-stars.
A real estate reality TV fan’s match made in heaven, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot on Oct. 23 in Miramar Beach, Montecito, California. Airing Dec. 16 on HGTV and Discovery+, Tarek & Heather The Big I Do follows the Flip or Flop and Selling Sunset stars to the altar.
A few weeks after meeting at a July 4, 2019, party, Young went on a date with El Moussa, who split from ex-wife Christina Haack in 2018. “I never planned on dating again. I didn’t plan on getting married,” he said. “I was adamant that I would be forever single, and here we are.”