As Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season nears its midpoint (no, really), fans are theorizing about who will make it to the final rose ceremony — and, of course, Fantasy Suites.

The milestone week is always a source of romantic highs and dramatic lows. Jenn’s season began with an ominous clip from her finale, where she tells someone that she can’t let them propose to her. So whatever happens in that penultimate week could be a game-changer.

Fortunately, during an Aug. 1 appearance on The Viall Files, Jenn herself teased what’s to come from her journey.

She’s Happy With Fantasy Suites

Jenn said she was nervous going into the pivotal week. “Who isn’t, right? Because you’re like, What is going to come out in these Fantasy Suites? And for me, intimacy is very private,” she said. “So, I didn’t even really want to talk about whatever was going on in there.”

Without divulging too much, Jenn said she saw Fantasy Suites as an opportunity to “talk about things that you can’t talk about on camera — like politics, religion, money, financial-wise, job, what do you want to do after this? Are you going to be an influencer, or are you going to continue a regular day job?”

So... how did it go?

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“I really took those moments off-camera into talking about things like that,” Jenn confirmed. “Because that’s when things get real. And I would say I did a pretty good job at laying down the ground, and figuring out where these men were really at.”

Jenn previously told Parade that she went into the week with specific questions — such as, “How much student debt are you in?” and “Who did you vote for?”

An Unexpected Ending

The answers to those questions will help Jenn decide who gets her final rose. But don’t expect a straightforward conclusion to her historic season.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn said at CMA Fest (via Us Weekly).

In the official trailer for Jenn’s season, the 26-year-old physician assistant student seems to be on the verge of a big twist. “I’m done letting men dictate my relationships ... I have to choose myself,” she tells host Jesse Palmer, who informs her that she’s about to do something no Bachelorette has done before.

Whatever it is, all signs point to Jenn’s season finale being of the unprecedented variety.