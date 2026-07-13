MomTok may not survive this drama, but Taylor Frankie Paul is giving it her best shot. On July 12, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star addressed her ongoing social media feud with her castmates, which erupted when Hulu paused production on Season 5 in March after they refused to film with Paul amid a domestic violence investigation involving her and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a selfie accompanied by a lengthy emotional note, admitting that she “cried for hours” during a recent drive over her ongoing legal issues. “I’m in a lot of pain acting in defense with the amount of trials happening at once,” she wrote. While Paul is not being charged in the case, she’s still battling with Mortensen over custody of their 3-year-old son, Ever.

She then pivoted to her Mormon Wives co-stars, taking responsibility for their rift. “I’ll be the first to admit my wrong doing’s in the MomTok mess,” she wrote. “We’re at each other’s throats and I’m removing myself from responding to any of it moving forward. I’ve never discredited them. I’ve always supported all of them in their success. I’ve had their backs in times of need. I became defensive and let my ego take over when I heard …what I heard.”

Paul did not specify exactly what she “heard,” but she seemed to be nodding at Whitney Leavitt, who posted a video reuniting with fellow co-stars Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Miranda Hope to finish filming Season 5.

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On July 8, Leavitt shared a TikTok jokingly declaring herself the “creator” of MomTok and Mormon Wives, with her co-stars commenting in support. Hours later, Paul seemingly responded with her own TikTok boasting about opportunities she allegedly turned down, including Dancing with the Stars, nodding to Leavitt and Affleck competing in the most recent season.

Matthews slammed Paul’s video on her Instagram Story, accusing her of “weaponizing and manipulating your following” to “intimidate the people around you.” The two have been sparring in various social media comment sections over the past few months, with Paul accusing Matthews of “waiting on my downfall” and Matthews refuting the accusation.

After taking time to reflect, Paul changed her tune in her latest post, saying her fellow MomTokers have “every right to draw boundaries and speak their minds too without being bullied,” as does she. “No matter what happened it doesn’t justify MY responses to all of it,” she said. “That’s on me. I can only control me. I recognize I’m not myself and that hurts to admit. There has been damage done to brain and it’s my responsibility to retrain and rewire it. And we’re working on it.”