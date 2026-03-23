Taylor Frankie Paul Isn’t Hitting Pause On Social Media

Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t going down quietly. On March 19, ABC made the unprecedented decision to cancel the new season of The Bachelorette, led by the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, just days before its planned premiere, after a video resurfaced from her 2023 arrest for domestic violence. But instead of staying silent, Taylor is going back to where her career all began: TikTok.

Over the weekend, TikTok pop culture commentator Holden Smith shared a video compiling all of Taylor’s social media activity since The Bachelorette was paused, quipping, “Taylor Frankie Paul get off your phone challenge.” True to form, she commented on his post, asking, “Want me to stare at the wall instead?”

While Taylor hasn’t posted anything directly since the scandal broke out, she has reposted several TikTok videos, including one of an influencer recapping Taylor’s rumored Bachelorette winner Doug Mason coming to her defense. She also reposted a TikTok from someone who alleged that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, intentionally released the 2023 footage on their son Ever’s birthday.

When Instagram caught wind of Taylor's TikTok activity, a follower expressed surprise that she was still on her phone, and she replied to explain why. “Always on … and yes it’s my job … I still have to work,” she wrote.

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Days before the cancellation, outlets reported that filming was paused on Season 5 of Mormon Wives due to an ongoing investigation involving Taylor and Dakota, stemming from an alleged incident in late February, with accusations in both directions. After the video from their 2023 incident was released, ABC decided to “not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time.”

However, Taylor’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise. When ABC pulled the plug, she warned that she would speak out in due time, with her rep telling People that she was “exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm,” the statement read. “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.”