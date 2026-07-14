Taylor Swift may have just made the most shocking decision of her life: she got a dog. Well, at least that’s what fans are speculating.

The singer is well known for her love of felines as the proud owner of three gorgeous cats, all named after iconic film and TV characters. In 2011, she adopted a Scottish Fold named Meredith Grey, inspired by Grey’s Anatomy, and later gave her a Scottish Fold sister, Olivia Benson, referencing Law & Order: SVU. In 2019, she added a Ragdoll cat named Benjamin Button, after Brad Pitt’s 2008 film, to her brood, following her work with the kitten on her “ME!” video.

Not only is Swift an unashamed cat lady at home, but she’s also made them part of her brand, with Olivia and Benjamin in particular starring on magazine covers, in music videos, and on merch. Olivia is apparently the third-richest pet in the world thanks to these business endeavors. Swift even starred in the Cats musical film, for crying out loud. And as seen in footage of Swift with her mom Andrea’s massive Great Dane, ironically named Kitty, she’s not exactly the most relaxed around dogs.

All of this makes it even more shocking that Swift allegedly now has... a dog. And yes, the Swifties are calling the rumored canine Alleged Dog, or “Floofy Diva” if you’d rather. (It’s fun, just go with it.)

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Fans first theorized that Swift and her husband, Travis Kelce, may have adopted a new pet together when a fluffy, all-white dog, who appears to be a Samoyed, was spotted exiting one of her vehicles in March. However, the pup wasn’t seen for the next few months, meaning someone could’ve just been borrowing Swift’s car.

However, on July 12, just a week after the couple’s whirlwind wedding in New York, Kelce was spotted landing in Palm Beach, Florida. And guess who followed him off of Swift’s private jet? Alleged Dog, looking rather prim and proper. Yes, the pup travels more luxuriously than most people, and it’s what Alleged Dog deserves.

Swift and Kelce have yet to comment on the rumors, which is totally understandable given they just got hitched. They haven’t even shared wedding photos yet — but honestly, this is a much more pressing matter than seeing her wedding dress. What is Alleged Dog’s real name? How old are they? Will Alleged Dog make their debut in Swift’s next music video? And most importantly, how are the cats doing with a canine infiltrating their feline kingdom?

As someone who considers themselves both a cat lady and dog person, it’s great to see Swift embrace both sides, if she indeed has. But the people demand answers. And more pictures, please.