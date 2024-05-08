Taylor Swift reached new heights (pun intended) on the Eras Tour, as evidenced by the 13 records and counting that she’s broken so far. So it comes as no surprise that her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which will likely be incorporated into her already very long setlist, is seeing similar levels of success.

Before Tortured Poets was released on April 19, the album already broke a Spotify record, indicating that it would reach numbers that Swift hadn’t seen before. This proved true on release day when it broke several streaming records across all platforms.

By the end of its first week, even Swift was left speechless, as she made clear on X (formerly Twitter). “What do you MEAN,” she wrote in response to her album sales. After finding out about another record she set on the Billboard Hot 100, she declared, “You’ve outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable.”

These are the records that Swift has broken with Tortured Poets — so far.

Most Pre-Saved Album On Spotify

Before its release, The Tortured Poets Department became the most pre-saved album in Spotify history. This only set the stage for Swift’s album to make history on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Most Streamed Album In A Single Day

The day after its release, Spotify crowned Tortured Poets as the most streamed album in a single day. Not only did Swift break her own record that Midnights held by surpassing 200 million streams, but Tortured Poets became the first album ever to reach over 300 million streams in one day. Swift also broke the same record on Amazon Music and was the most streamed pop album on Apple Music.

A Global Streaming Record

Tortured Poets was just as big of a phenomenon globally as in the U.S., bolstered by Swift taking the Eras Tour to South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, for her first shows in some countries. The album accumulated an eye-popping 1.76 billion streams worldwide in its first week, marking the biggest global streaming week since Billboard began its Global 200 chart.

2nd Largest Sales Week In History

After a week, Tortured Poets debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 as expected, but broke many records in the process. Swift achieved the second-largest album sales week in history with 2.61 million units sold, only behind Adele’s 25. About 859,000 of those sold units were vinyls, making it the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

Taking Over The Top 14

On the Billboard Hot 100, Swift became the first artist ever to hold the Top 14 positions of the chart, with her Post Malone collab, “Fortnight,” holding the number one spot. She previously took over the Top 10 after Midnights was released, but fittingly, she extended her reign to 14, which is exactly how many days are in a fortnight.

Most Chart Entries For A Female Artist

In addition to dominating the Top 14, all 31 songs off The Tortured Poets Department and its surprise second part, The Anthology, charted on the Hot 100. With her 2019 hit “Cruel Summer” also still charting, Swift set the record for most simultaneous entries by a female artist on the chart with 32 tracks, and became the first woman to earn over 50 Top 10 songs in her career.