Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is reaching its halfway point, nearly a year after she kicked off her global trek in March 2023. And it’s already made the history books. The singer started breaking records on opening night — literally — and has reached new heights at nearly every stop along the way.

Few world tours have had the same impact as Swift’s. It has been a huge boost for the global economy, with the U.S. Travel Association estimating that the tour has generated more than $5 billion for local economies.

Its success was also a huge factor in making Swift a self-made billionaire. Given that it’s not even over yet, there’s no telling how much more money it could generate.

Here are all of the records that Swift has broken with the Eras Tour... so far.

The First Billion-Dollar Tour

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time before it was even halfway finished. While Swift’s team doesn’t plan to report box office numbers as many artists do, Pollstar estimated she grossed over a billion dollars, making her the first artist ever to hit that milestone in a single tour.

Guinness World Records made it official in December after Swift concluded the 2023 leg. Since she’s playing shows through 2024, Variety estimates that the number could rise to an astounding $2 billion by the tour’s end.

Swift takes the record from Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the biggest tour to date in January 2023. His years-long trek ended in July 2023, and made $939 million over 328 shows. To put Swift’s achievement in context, she broke the record after performing 66 shows out of a planned 152 shows.

Her Concert Movie Broke 2 Records

Taylor Swift arrives for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Eras Tour domination didn’t end with concert ticket sales — it translated to the movie theater box office. After concluding the first North American leg in August, Swift announced that her Eras Tour concert movie would premiere in theaters that October. The film earned $37 million in presales on its first day alone and broke AMC’s single-day advance ticket sales record before it even came out.

It didn’t take long for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to be crowned the highest-grossing concert film of all time, with AMC reporting a week before the film premiered that it had already reached $100 million in advance sales. This was enough to beat the previous record-holder, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

An Unprecedented Golden Globe Nomination

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Swift’s Eras Tour movie was nominated for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, making it the first concert film to ever be nominated for a Golden Globe. Sure, it got the nod in a brand new category that was practically tailor-made for a movie like Swift’s.

The Eras Tour film was up against other successful box office movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it eventually lost out to Barbie.

The Biggest Concert For A Female Artist

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 8, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Swift performed her first Eras Tour show in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023, she broke the record for highest attended concert by a female artist in the U.S., with over 69,000 tickets sold. Naturally, she’s went on to break her own record multiple times over the course of the U.S. leg.

She Shattered 8 Venue Attendance Records

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Swift has broken attendance records at multiple stadiums worldwide, another sign of the tour’s demand. In the U.S., she achieved the biggest single-day attendance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium with 71,000 people, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium with 73,117 fans, and Seattle’s Lumen Field with 72,171 attendees.

Even more impressively, Swift was able to set three-day attendance records at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with 210,607 people, and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium with 217,635 fans.

So far, she’s faring just as well overseas, setting both one-day and three-day attendance records at Sao Paolo’s Allianz Parque, and breaking the three-day record at Melbourne’s Cricket Ground with 288,000 fans, which were the largest shows of her entire career.