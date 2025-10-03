Music
Taylor Swift’s “CANCELLED!” Lyrics Are An Angsty Friendship Anthem
The biting song could have been written in the Traitors turret.
Even after Taylor Swift announced that she owned all of her master recordings and didn’t feel compelled to re-record Reputation, Swifties still hoped she might release the vault tracks (aka, the unreleased gems that never made the original 2017 album). So far, Swift hasn’t announced specific plans to that end — she’s been a little busy living The Life of a Showgirl — but a new song very much sounds like a spiritual sister to Rep, anyway.
Speaking Up For Her Squad
Swift’s “CANCELLED!” lyrics explain her frustration with the women in her life being subject to critical double standards. “Did you girlboss too close to the sun? Did they catch you having far too much fun?” she asks in a haunting, whisper-y voice, evoking some of the same sentiments she once voiced in “Nothing New” from Red (Taylor’s Version).
But if that Swift was sad, this one is angry — in a “Look What You Made Me Do” way, depicting her crew with figurative cloaks, knives, and poison. “At least you know exactly who your friends are. They’re the ones with matching scars,” she says, suggesting that she tends to get along with women who know the toll of public scrutiny.
While Swift spoke out against her critics in 2024’s “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”, “CANCELLED!” is focused more on Swift’s pals, and several listeners interpreted it as a show of support for Blake Lively, who has been dealing with the It Ends With Us scandal since August of last year.
Taylor Swift’s “CANCELLED!” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.
You thought that it would be OK at first
The situation could be saved, of course
But they’d already picked out your grave and hearse
Beware the wrath of masked crusaders
Did you girlboss too close to the sun?
Did they catch you having far too much fun?
Come with me, when they see us they’ll run
Something wicked this way comes
Good thing I like my friends cancelled
I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal
Like my whiskey sour
And poison thorny flowers
Welcome to my underworld, where it gets quite dark
At least you know exactly who your friends are
They’re the ones with matching scars
It’s easy to love you when you’re popular
The optics click, everyone prospers
But one single drop, you’re off the roster
Tone deaf and hot, let’s f*cking off her
Did you make a joke only a man could?
Were you dressed too smug for your own good?
Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight?
Baby that all ends tonight
Good thing I like my friends cancelled
I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal
Like my whiskey sour
And poison thorny flowers
Welcome to my underworld, it’ll break your heart
At least you know exactly who your friends are
They’re the ones with matching scars
They stood by me before my exoneration
They believed I was innocent, so I’m not here for judgement
But if you can’t be good, then just be better at it
Everyone’s got bodies in the attic, or took somebody’s man
We’ll take you by the hand
And soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught
It’s a good thing I like my friends cancelled
I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal
Like my whiskey sour
And poison, thorny flowers
Yeah it’s a good thing I like my friends cancelled
I salute you if you’re much too much to handle
Like my whiskey sour
And poison, thorny flowers
Can’t you see my infamy loves company?
Now they’ve broken you like they’ve broken me
But a shattered glass is a lot more sharp
Now you know exactly who your friends are
We’re the ones with matching scars