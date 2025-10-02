Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour For The Life Of A Showgirl?

After going on the biggest tour of all time, most people would take a long break — but not Taylor Swift. The singer has kept busy since concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour in December, acquiring the masters of her first six albums and then announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which drops on Oct. 3.

With a new album on the horizon, fans are already wondering whether Swift will go on tour for The Life of a Showgirl and revert to her pattern of touring for each of her albums, which ended in 2020 when her planned Lover Fest was canceled due to the global pandemic.

Essentially, the answer is unknown, as Swift has not commented on her touring plans for the near future, and none of her signature Easter eggs have pointed towards a tour (at least so far). However, some reports have indicated that the singer is indeed plotting some sort of show, although what that may look like remains unclear.

When Will Taylor Go On Tour?

In an August blog post, Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi alleged that Swift’s next tour will “actually start in 2027 now,” with a 2026 trek looking “unlikely,” according to “an insider close to the touring world.” However, no context or reasoning was given as to why that might be the case.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There were also rumors of a Las Vegas residency after The Sun reported that Swift’s team “has been talking about Vegas gigs in private for a while,” specifying that they were “eyeing up” concerts at the Sphere. However, the venue denied the report, telling journalist Matthew Belloni, “While we love and respect Taylor Swift, we are not in conversations with her team about a residency at Sphere.”

Even if it’s not at the Sphere, Swift may indeed play some shows in Sin City rather than travel the world, given how it hasn’t even been a year since she finished her last tour. Las Vegas is where showgirls were born, making it a fitting locale to perform The Life of a Showgirl, and it has one of the U.S. stadiums that haven’t been booked for the World Cup next summer.

That said, there have been no hints from Swift herself that she’s Vegas-bound or hitting the road at any point. Therefore, unless she says something herself, it’s safe to save some of your concert coins for the actual album — and all the merch that’s sure to come with it.