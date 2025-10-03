Music
Taylor Swift’s “Father Figure” Lyrics Paint A Picture Of A Power Struggle
The singer takes aim at the music industry in her new song from The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor Swift has never minced words when it comes to the music business, as proven with her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording venture and the battle to own the masters of her first six albums (which she won). Now, she’s putting her experiences into her lyrics with “Father Figure,” a new song from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
On “Father Figure,” Swift transforms into a mob boss of the music world, who discovers a diamond in the rough. “When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold,” she opens the song. “‘You remind me of a younger me,’ I saw potential.” And as a label head, she’s not afraid to wield power, taunting, “I can make deals with the devil because my d*ck’s bigger.”
Eventually, he starts demanding more from his artist, mirroring her own perspective of the music industry. “I showed you all the tricks of the trade,” she sings. “All I ask for is your loyalty, my dear protégé.” But the student eventually becomes the master, as Swift shifts perspective from a naive young artist to the person in charge, ousting her corrupt mentor and reclaiming control.
“You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d*ck’s bigger,” she retorts in the final chorus. “You want a fight, you found it, I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning.”
“Father Figure” interpolates George Michael’s classic 1987 hit of the same name, with the late singer being credited as a songwriter alongside Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback. Michael’s estate praised the song in a statement posted to Instagram, stating they were “delighted” when Swift and her team reached out to get their blessing.
“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists, and we know George would have felt the same,” they wrote. In the caption, they referred to the song as “Father Figure (Taylor’s Version),” a nod to her famous re-recordings.
“Father Figure” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.
When I found you, you were young
Wayward, lost in the cold
Pulled up to you in the Jag, turned your rags into gold
The winding road leads to the château
“You remind me of a younger me”
I saw potential
I’ll be your father figure
I drink that brown liquor
I can make deals with the devil
Because my d*ck’s bigger
This love is pure profit
Just step into my office
I dry your tears with my sleeves
Leave it with me, I protect the family
Leave it with me, I protect the family
I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain
Said, “They want to see you rise, they don’t want you to reign”
I showed you all the tricks of the trade
All I ask for is your loyalty
My dear protégé
I’ll be your father figure
I drink that brown liquor
I can make deals with the devil
Because my d*ck’s bigger
This love is pure profit
Just step into my office
They’ll know your name in the streets
Leave it with me, I protect the family
I saw a change in you
My dear boy
They don’t make loyalty like they used to
Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition
On foolish decisions which led to misguided visions
But to fulfill your dreams, you had to get rid of me
I protect the family
I was your father figure
We drank that brown liquor
You made a deal with this devil
Turns out my d*ck’s bigger
You want a fight, you found it
I got the place surrounded
You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning
Whose portrait’s on the mantle?
Who covered up your scandals?
Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled
I was your father figure
You pulled the wrong trigger
This empire belongs to me
Leave it with me, I protect the family
Leave it with me, I protect the family
Leave it with me
“You know, you remind me of a younger me”
I saw potential