Taylor Swift has never minced words when it comes to the music business, as proven with her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording venture and the battle to own the masters of her first six albums (which she won). Now, she’s putting her experiences into her lyrics with “Father Figure,” a new song from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On “Father Figure,” Swift transforms into a mob boss of the music world, who discovers a diamond in the rough. “When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold,” she opens the song. “‘You remind me of a younger me,’ I saw potential.” And as a label head, she’s not afraid to wield power, taunting, “I can make deals with the devil because my d*ck’s bigger.”

Eventually, he starts demanding more from his artist, mirroring her own perspective of the music industry. “I showed you all the tricks of the trade,” she sings. “All I ask for is your loyalty, my dear protégé.” But the student eventually becomes the master, as Swift shifts perspective from a naive young artist to the person in charge, ousting her corrupt mentor and reclaiming control.

“You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d*ck’s bigger,” she retorts in the final chorus. “You want a fight, you found it, I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning.”

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Father Figure” interpolates George Michael’s classic 1987 hit of the same name, with the late singer being credited as a songwriter alongside Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback. Michael’s estate praised the song in a statement posted to Instagram, stating they were “delighted” when Swift and her team reached out to get their blessing.

“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists, and we know George would have felt the same,” they wrote. In the caption, they referred to the song as “Father Figure (Taylor’s Version),” a nod to her famous re-recordings.

“Father Figure” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.

When I found you, you were young

Wayward, lost in the cold

Pulled up to you in the Jag, turned your rags into gold

The winding road leads to the château

“You remind me of a younger me”

I saw potential

I’ll be your father figure

I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil

Because my d*ck’s bigger

This love is pure profit

Just step into my office

I dry your tears with my sleeves

Leave it with me, I protect the family

Leave it with me, I protect the family

I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain

Said, “They want to see you rise, they don’t want you to reign”

I showed you all the tricks of the trade

All I ask for is your loyalty

My dear protégé

I’ll be your father figure

I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil

Because my d*ck’s bigger

This love is pure profit

Just step into my office

They’ll know your name in the streets

Leave it with me, I protect the family

I saw a change in you

My dear boy

They don’t make loyalty like they used to

Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition

On foolish decisions which led to misguided visions

But to fulfill your dreams, you had to get rid of me

I protect the family

I was your father figure

We drank that brown liquor

You made a deal with this devil

Turns out my d*ck’s bigger

You want a fight, you found it

I got the place surrounded

You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning

Whose portrait’s on the mantle?

Who covered up your scandals?

Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled

I was your father figure

You pulled the wrong trigger

This empire belongs to me

Leave it with me, I protect the family

Leave it with me, I protect the family

Leave it with me

“You know, you remind me of a younger me”

I saw potential