Taylor Swift’s 1989 never goes out of style, and her next era is about to prove that. On Aug. 9, Swift finally announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, which marked her final U.S. concert of 2023. The singer has been teasing the re-recording of her second Grammy Album of the Year winner for over two years, dating back to when her first “Taylor’s Version” album was released before she swerved and released Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) first.

Naturally, there were hints that made Swifties think she would announce 1989 (TV) on Aug. 9, mainly because it was 8/9, aligning with the numbers of the album. Swift slowly built up to the 1989 announcement during the show, donning new blue get-ups for the Speak Now, Folklore, and 1989 acts to match her new era’s color.

Before she even left the stage, Swift shared the announcement on social media, revealing the album cover and explaining why it’s her favorite “Taylor’s Version” album to date. “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!” she wrote. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways.... To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Indeed, it won’t be long until Swifties can finally listen to 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Here’s everything you need to know.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Release Date

As announced at Swift’s Los Angeles show on Aug. 9, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Oct. 27, 2023. The album will arrive exactly nine years after the original album was released in 2014.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Album Cover

Along with the release date, Swift also unveiled the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album cover, which shows her smiling while surrounded by seagulls, a nod to her sweater on the original 1989 cover. Swifties on Twitter were quick to notice the significance of the 1989 (TV) artwork, pointing out that it’s the first time she’s smiling on an album cover.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist

Swift has yet to reveal the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracklist. However, her website states that the album will feature 21 tracks in total, with Swift confirming there are five “From the Vault” songs. This means that 1989 (TV) will include new re-recordings of the 16 beloved songs from the original album, including the already-released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” plus five previously unreleased tracks.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collabs

Swift has yet to announce any collaborations on 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, she’s featured at least two artists on “From the Vault” tracks on each of her previous “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, a pattern that could very well continue on 1989.

This post will be updated as more details are announced.