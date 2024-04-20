The Tortured Poets Department looks different than expected. Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for “Fortnight,” the first single from her new album, giving fans a visual glimpse at the record. And naturally, the video for her Post Malone collaboration is chock-full of Easter eggs from eras past and present.

The clip, written and directed by Swift herself, begins with the singer chained to a bedframe on the ceiling of a mental asylum. After being freed, she enters the Tortured Poets Department offices, where Post Malone is already working away on his typewriter. It’s quickly revealed that the two are star-crossed lovers in a forbidden affair, trying to forget about each other — and doing terribly.

Taking to social media, Swift explained her intentions behind the video, saying she wanted to show fans “the worlds I saw in my head” while writing Tortured Poets. “Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another,” she wrote. “For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.”

Read on to find out all of the Tortured Poets references and Easter eggs that have been discovered by Swifties, including the unexpected guest stars.

The face tattoos

Taylor Swift in the “Fortnight” music video Taylor Swift / YouTube

As she washes her face in the asylum, Swift unveils face tattoos that just happen to match her unrequited lover Post Malone.

More to come...