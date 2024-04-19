Taylor Swift Enlisted Emma Stone’s Help On “Florida!!!”

Move over, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, because a new Taylor Swift collaborator is in town. With the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift got help from another friend for the song “Florida!!!” Emma Stone is credited on the track under her real name, Emily Jean Stone.

When Emma Makes A Song

Stone’s exact role isn’t publicly known yet. On Swift’s YouTube upload of the song, she’s listed as “Unknown, Other” in the credits. Fan screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) show that she’s credited as contributing “Oddities” and as a “Performer.”

Naturally, it’s an interesting development. “EMMA STONE IS CREDITED ON FLORIDA EVERYONE GET TF UPPPPPPPP,” one fan said on the album’s release day. Some Swifties are already dreaming of the music video possibilities.

Despite the credit, Swift was hush-hush about Stone’s involvement when she spoke about the song’s origins with iHeartradio ahead of its release. “‘Florida!!!’ is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you,” Swift said, per People.

Whatever their songwriting ties are, Stone and Swift are longtime friends, having met as teens. One of Swift’s from-the-vault tracks on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), called “When Emma Falls in Love,” is widely believed to be about Stone.

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift at the LA premiere of Easy A in 2010. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Inspiration Behind “Florida!!!”

Swift has said that “Florida!!!” is about heartbreak, and how the experience can make you want a fresh start.

“There’s a part of you that thinks, I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all,” she said on iHeartradio (via People). She also mentioned watching Dateline and seeing that people who’ve committed crimes “go to Florida” when they “skip town.”

Swifties have picked up on another possible meaning. The singer was already in the midst of her Eras tour when her breakup with Joe Alwyn was first reported on April 8. Her next shows were in Tampa, Florida, from April 13 to 15.

“Florida! Is such a beautiful metaphor for that weekend post breakup news releasing,” one fan wrote on X. “Especially the mention of running from Texas. Which was the show before the news broke. Perfectly the way Taylor loves to say things without being obvious.”

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.