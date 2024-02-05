Baby, let the Grammys begin.

Swifties ’round the world have been gearing up for the 2024 Grammys, where Taylor Swift is nominated for not one, not two, but six awards — Album of the Year included. Though she isn’t slated to perform, she did attend the awards show and its accompanying red carpet.

And fan theories were flying around, as to be expected. Would she show up in a Reputation-coded look and finally announce Rep (TV)? Or would she channel Midnights, the album for which she’s nominated?

Swift, ever the mastermind, walked the red carpet in... neither. Instead, she wore a bridal white number evoking Old Hollywood glamour and featuring the highest of high slits. Are you ready for it?

Taylor’s Sweeping Corset Dress

Swift’s gown was designed by Schiaparelli Couture — an unexpected choice for the singer, given the fashion house’s famously sculptural designs. Strapless and draped, her dress’ bodice featured a lace-up corset and a modern, angular neckline.

Departing from her usually subdued red carpet style, Swift shocked fans with an extremely high thigh slit. The revealing detail was balanced flawlessly by a long train that added drama to her every step.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Adding to the Old Hollywood vibe, Swift paired the flowy number with black opera gloves and peep-toe heels.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Plus, Several Reputation Easter Eggs

Although Swift didn’t show up in all-black or covered in snake visuals — the biggest visual style notes of her Reputation era — she still supplied plenty of sartorial Easter eggs for her eager fans. First, the “Anti-Hero” singer swept her typically blunt bangs to the side, paying homage to the era’s signature look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Swift does nothing halfway (she literally re-recorded all of her albums just to prove a point), her hair alone featured multiple Reputation nods. Her side braid was easily one of the biggest hair trends of 2017, the year the album was released.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Another Easter egg bound to be dissected at length: Swift’s many layered necklaces. The jewels recall her diamond-packed “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, particularly the bathtub scene. (IYKYK.)

The focal point of her neck stack included a black diamond-encrusted choker with a watch face, which could point to the fact that the countdown to her next release may soon begin.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

I’m ready for it.

